India signs ₹2,09,050cr defense deals for 2025-26
India just signed 193 defense deals worth a massive ₹2,09,050 crore for this financial year—an all-time high.
What's even cooler? About 92% of these contracts, representing 81% of the total value, are staying in the country, going straight to Indian companies.
This shows how serious India is about building its own defense tech and boosting local jobs.
Aiming for ₹3 lakh crore production and ₹50,000 crore exports
India's defense industry is on a roll—production jumped to approximately ₹1.20 lakh crore last year, up 174% since 2014-15.
Exports are booming too, hitting ₹23,622 crore this year (that's 34 times higher than in 2013-14!).
With plans to push annual production to ₹3 lakh crore and exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2029, India's aiming not just for self-reliance but also a bigger spot on the global stage.
If you're into tech or manufacturing—or just want more career options—this could mean exciting opportunities ahead.