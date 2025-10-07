India signs ₹2,09,050cr defense deals for 2025-26

Aiming for ₹3 lakh crore production and ₹50,000 crore exports

India's defense industry is on a roll—production jumped to approximately ₹1.20 lakh crore last year, up 174% since 2014-15.

Exports are booming too, hitting ₹23,622 crore this year (that's 34 times higher than in 2013-14!).

With plans to push annual production to ₹3 lakh crore and exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2029, India's aiming not just for self-reliance but also a bigger spot on the global stage.

If you're into tech or manufacturing—or just want more career options—this could mean exciting opportunities ahead.