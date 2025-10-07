Next Article
SC hearing on online gaming law petitions delayed
India
The Supreme Court has delayed its hearing on petitions against the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025—which bans all online games involving money.
The case, brought by companies like Head Digital Works Private Ltd after shutdowns and layoffs, was set for Tuesday but will now be heard in November after Diwali.
200,000 jobs at risk
This law puts popular games like poker and rummy (previously seen as skill-based) under a blanket ban, clashing with some state laws and raising big questions about who gets to regulate gaming in India.
More than 200,000 jobs across 400+ companies are at risk.
The Court's decision could shape the future of digital gaming—and job opportunities—for a lot of young Indians.