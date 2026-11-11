India silent on Sheikh Hasina's passport request, cites travel documents
India is not saying much about former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's request for a new passport. She has been living in India since her government was ousted in 2024, hoping to return home this December.
The Indian government simply pointed out that travel documents are needed, but declined to comment and told the reporter to pose the question to the Bangladesh high commission.
Bangladesh seeks extradition of Sheikh Hasina
Hasina faces a death sentence back in Bangladesh over protest crackdowns, charges she says are not true.
Bangladesh has rejected her passport request and wants her extradited before any return.
The whole situation is putting extra pressure on India-Bangladesh relations, but Hasina seems determined to go back even if it means facing arrest.