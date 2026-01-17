India smashes solar record with 37.9GW boost in 2025

Big jumps in rooftop and utility-scale solar

Utility-scale solar grew to 28.6GW, thanks to long-awaited projects finally going live and developers hurrying to meet key deadlines.

Rooftop solar also took off—up by 72%—with most of 2025's new panels installed after government subsidies kicked in under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.