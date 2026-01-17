India smashes solar record with 37.9GW boost in 2025
India set a new solar power record in 2025, adding 37.9GW—up nearly 55% from 2024.
Solar now makes up over half of the country's total renewable energy capacity, which hit an impressive 258GW by December.
Big jumps in rooftop and utility-scale solar
Utility-scale solar grew to 28.6GW, thanks to long-awaited projects finally going live and developers hurrying to meet key deadlines.
Rooftop solar also took off—up by 72%—with most of 2025's new panels installed after government subsidies kicked in under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.
Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra lead the charge
Gujarat (11.1GW), Rajasthan (10.2GW), and Maharashtra (9.7GW) led India's solar surge, together making up most of the new installations last year.
Meanwhile, domestic manufacturing crossed a major milestone too: over 200GW of module and cell production capacity, solidifying India's spot as a renewable energy heavyweight.