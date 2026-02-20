India, Sri Lanka discuss economic cooperation at AI Impact Summit
At the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Dissanayake sat down to chat about boosting ties through technology, energy, healthcare, and regional cooperation.
They're looking to team up on everything from smarter infrastructure to economic partnerships.
India has provided $7.5 billion in aid to Sri Lanka
India's been a major supporter for Sri Lanka—think $7.5 billion in aid, thousands of homes built for families after the war, and cultural projects like the Jaffna Centre.
Trade between the two countries hit $3.67 billion recently, and with moves like letting the Indian Rupee be used as foreign currency in Sri Lanka, both sides are making it easier to do business together.
It's all about building a stronger neighborhood—one that's more connected and future-ready.