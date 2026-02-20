India, Sri Lanka discuss economic cooperation at AI Impact Summit

India has provided $7.5 billion in aid to Sri Lanka

India's been a major supporter for Sri Lanka—think $7.5 billion in aid, thousands of homes built for families after the war, and cultural projects like the Jaffna Centre.

Trade between the two countries hit $3.67 billion recently, and with moves like letting the Indian Rupee be used as foreign currency in Sri Lanka, both sides are making it easier to do business together.

It's all about building a stronger neighborhood—one that's more connected and future-ready.