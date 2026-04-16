India starts Census 2027 household visits after 12L online filings
India's Census 2027 has officially started, with teams visiting homes in Delhi and select regions to gather information on how people live.
This first phase runs until May 15, 2026, and follows a digital kickoff: 12 lakh households already shared their details online before the door-to-door visits began.
Over 32L enumerators deployed nationwide
It's not just Delhi: Census teams are also active in places like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, and Karnataka.
Enumerators use a 33-question survey (all on a mobile app now) to collect details about housing and amenities.
Over 32 lakh enumerators are involved nationwide, making this the most tech-driven Census yet.
Next up: self-enumeration launches in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana from April 16, pushing India further into its digital data era.