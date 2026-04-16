India starts Census 2027 household visits after 12L online filings

Over 32L enumerators deployed nationwide

It's not just Delhi: Census teams are also active in places like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, and Karnataka.

Enumerators use a 33-question survey (all on a mobile app now) to collect details about housing and amenities.

Over 32 lakh enumerators are involved nationwide, making this the most tech-driven Census yet.

Next up: self-enumeration launches in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana from April 16, pushing India further into its digital data era.