India starts ₹5,129cr Chenab hydro project amid treaty suspension

Sawalkote plant to generate over 1,800 MW

The Sawalkote plant will use a "run of the river" setup across Udhampur and Ramban districts, generating 1,406 MW in Stage One and another 450 MW in Stage Two.

But it's not just about one project—India is fast-tracking several other hydro projects on the Chenab, like Pakal Dul (finishing up by December 2026), Kiru (ready by December 2026), plus Kwar (by March 2028) and Ratle (expected to be ready by 2028).

It all adds up to more control over local water—and more clean energy for the future.