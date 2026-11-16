India subsidizes 14.2-kg LPG ₹325.24 while oil firms lose ₹327
To keep cooking gas affordable, the Indian government is currently giving a subsidy of ₹325.24 on every 14.2-kg LPG cylinder.
Even with this help, oil companies are still losing about ₹327 per cylinder in November, and that loss could go up to ₹370 next month if international prices keep rising.
Domestic LPG production fills import gap
LPG usage in India dropped by 13.5% in the first half of FY27, mainly because the Strait of Hormuz closure made imports tough.
To fill the gap, domestic production jumped by 25.16%, supplying 32.67 crore households, including many under the PM Ujjawala Yojna (PMUY) scheme.