India summons Meta global team after Modi Facebook post restricted
The Indian government has summoned Meta's global team after a Facebook post by Prime Minister Modi was briefly restricted.
Meta blamed a technical glitch and apologized, but officials were not convinced.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT wants answers on why this happened and is not taking the explanation at face value.
Meta grilled next week on algorithms
Meta will be grilled next week about algorithmic bias, how their algorithm operates, and the company's role in public order.
In response, Meta says it will add more checks for posts by PM Modi and other top leaders.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have filed cases against Meta India's head over alleged morphed content targeting the PM.
The government is stressing that social media platforms need to follow rules to protect public interest, so expect more action soon.