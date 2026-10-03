India summons Pakistani diplomat over cross-border infiltrations, cites security concerns
India
India just called in a Pakistani diplomat to strongly protest recent cross-border infiltrations.
Officials say these incidents are raising serious security concerns, especially as tensions between the two countries have been running high.
India urges Pakistan to prevent infiltrations
India wants Pakistan to crack down on groups helping with these infiltrations and stick to its counterterrorism promises.
The government says it is staying alert and ready to take action if needed, making it clear they expect Pakistan to prevent any hostile activities from its side of the border.