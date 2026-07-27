India summons Ukraine envoy after ship attacked at Odesa port
India
India called in Ukraine's ambassador after a merchant ship, MV AGN Ragnar, was attacked at Odesa port this weekend.
Four Indians were on board: Two are confirmed safe, while search teams are still looking for the other two.
India advises sailors about conflict zones
This is the third incident with Indian crew members in the Black Sea region in about a week.
Since July 18, five Indian sailors have lost their lives in similar attacks.
The government has now advised Indians to think carefully before taking jobs on ships headed into conflict zones.