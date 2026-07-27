India summons Ukrainian ambassador after Indian seafarer killed in strike 

A vessel, MV AGN Ragnar, with four Indian crew, had also come under attack at Ukraine's Odesa port on Saturday.

This port is one of Ukraine's major Black Sea ports and has been repeatedly attacked since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022.

The Directorate of Maritime Administration earlier said two Indian seamen remained untraceable after jumping into the Black Sea when their Palau-flagged cargo ship, MV AGN Ragnar, was attacked by three drones on Saturday evening.