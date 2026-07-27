India summons Ukrainian ambassador after Indian seafarer killed in strike
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned the Ukrainian ambassador, Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, after merchant vessels with Indian crews were attacked. One Indian sailor was killed when the Marshall Islands-flagged ship MV OMORFI was struck on July 18 in the Black Sea in Russian waters. The sailor was identified by the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) as Chief Officer Sagar Gupta.
Attack details
Attack on another ship
A vessel, MV AGN Ragnar, with four Indian crew, had also come under attack at Ukraine's Odesa port on Saturday.
This port is one of Ukraine's major Black Sea ports and has been repeatedly attacked since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022.
The Directorate of Maritime Administration earlier said two Indian seamen remained untraceable after jumping into the Black Sea when their Palau-flagged cargo ship, MV AGN Ragnar, was attacked by three drones on Saturday evening.
Russia
Four Indian seafarers were killed in a Russian attack
Just days before this incident, four Indian seafarers were killed in a Russian attack on commercial vessel MV Golden Leo.
In response to the attack on MV Golden Leo, Russian charge d'affaires Vladimir Ladanov was summoned to India's external affairs ministry, as the Russian ambassador was not present in New Delhi at that time.