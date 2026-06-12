India summons top US envoy again after 3rd ship attacked
What's the story
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned Jason Meeks, the United States Charge d'Affaires, for the second time in a week to lodge a strong protest against attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman. The fresh summons was issued after a vessel with 20 Indian crew onboard was attacked on June 11 in the vicinity of Shinas port, Oman, for which the US took responsibility. The envoy was called in by Additional Secretary (Americas) in the MEA.
MEA
Meeks requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities
According to ANI, the ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the "use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping." Such actions, it said, are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time. Meeks was requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities and to ensure that US forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to prevent the loss of civilian life.
Twitter Post
Second time he has been summoned by the MEA
#WATCH | Delhi: MEA summons US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge a protest against attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman. Yesterday, yet another vessel with 20 Indian crew on board came under attack.— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026
The US envoy was called in by Additional Secretary… pic.twitter.com/5GFmALWeSb
Fatal incident
MEA summoned Meeks earlier too
Meeks was first summoned after a ship, MT Settebello, with 24 Indians onboard, was attacked on Tuesday evening. Twenty-one of them were rescued but the other three were reported missing initially. On Thursday, the three missing men were confirmed dead. For this attack too, the US took responsibility. The United States Central Command said an aircraft fired "precision munitions" into the engine room of the Palau-flagged Settebello "after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces."
Diplomatic response
India has strongly condemned recent attacks
The first ship to be attacked this week was Vessel Marivex. The ship with 24 Indian crew members was attacked on June 8. All 24 of them were rescued safely. India has strongly condemned recent attacks on ships with Indian seafarers in the Gulf. "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. These attacks must cease and end," the MEA said.