India summons top US envoy again after 3rd ship attacked

MEA

Meeks requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities

According to ANI, the ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the "use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping." Such actions, it said, are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time. Meeks was requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities and to ensure that US forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to prevent the loss of civilian life.