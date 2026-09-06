India backs UNGA resolution promoting equal-area world maps

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India voted for the resolution but stressed it doesn't endorse any specific map or projection.

He reiterated that India's sovereign territory, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must be represented according to India's official map.

"Any inaccurate or misleading depiction is unacceptable," Jaiswal said, adding that India's position on sovereignty and territorial integrity is "clear, consistent and non-negotiable."