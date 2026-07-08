India surpasses 1.03cr teachers, 24.72cr students in 14.67L schools

Government uses PGI, PGI-D scorecards

To keep track of how schools and districts are doing, the government uses tools called PGI and PGI-D.

These look at things like learning outcomes, digital learning access, school safety, and teacher training by scoring states and districts based on tons of data from platforms like PM POSHAN Portal and PRABANDH.

This helps spot what's working well (and where improvements are needed) to make sure students everywhere get a better education experience.