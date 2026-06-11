India survey: 79.2% 15-24s use period products rural gap narrows India Jun 11, 2026

India's latest health survey shows a small but steady rise in period product use among women aged 15 to 24, now at 79.2%.

Progress has slowed a bit since many states like Tamil Nadu and Goa are almost maxed out, but rural areas are catching up faster than urban ones, shrinking the gap between them.