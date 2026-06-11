India survey: 79.2% 15-24s use period products rural gap narrows
India
India's latest health survey shows a small but steady rise in period product use among women aged 15 to 24, now at 79.2%.
Progress has slowed a bit since many states like Tamil Nadu and Goa are almost maxed out, but rural areas are catching up faster than urban ones, shrinking the gap between them.
Tripura posts 14.2%-point gain
Tripura made the most impressive gains with a 14.2%-point jump, followed by Sikkim and Nagaland.
Still, some big states like Uttar Pradesh and rural Gujarat saw drops or remain below average, highlighting ongoing challenges in making menstrual health access equal for everyone, especially in rural regions.