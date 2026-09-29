India suspended Indus Waters Treaty but lacks western river infrastructure
Even after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty 17 months ago, water use from the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers has not really gone up.
The main reason? There just is not enough infrastructure yet to make it happen.
As Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, puts it, building these big projects takes serious time and effort.
Western rivers storage below treaty limits
While India paused the treaty after a terror attack in Kashmir, an international court still says it is valid: something India disagrees with.
Right now, storage on these western rivers is far below what is allowed under the treaty.
New dams are stuck in delays through studies, clearances, financing, and construction, while most progress is happening on eastern river projects like Shahpurkandi for irrigation and power.