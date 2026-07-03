India suspends Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism
India
India is sticking to its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, saying it will not restart until Pakistan fully stops supporting cross-border terrorism.
The treaty, originally signed decades ago, was meant to help both countries share river water peacefully, but now, tensions are rising as India's move has left Pakistan worried about its water supply.
Pakistani ministers warn over water
Pakistani leaders are not happy.
Climate Minister Musadik Malik accused India of controlling the water flow and warned they would "cut off those hands" behind it.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said blocking water rights could turn water into a weapon and threaten regional peace.