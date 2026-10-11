India targets 100 GW nuclear by 2047, could attract ₹7.5L/cr
India
India just announced a big goal: adding 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power by 2047, and private companies could help out, possibly building up to 30 GW themselves.
Atomic Energy Commission Chairman A K Mohanty says this could bring in investments worth ₹7.5 lakh crore, marking a major shift in how India approaches clean energy.
India has quarter of global thorium
Letting private players join the nuclear game is expected to unlock massive investment and speed up progress.
Plus, with India holding about one-quarter of the world's thorium reserves, there's real potential for sustainable growth.
By tapping both private expertise and natural resources, India hopes to boost its clean energy future and create new opportunities along the way.