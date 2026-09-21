India targets 60,000 tons silk output to boost farmer incomes
India
India is setting its sights on a big leap in silk production, going from 42,000 tons now to 60,000 tons by 2030-31.
The government's plan? Use new tech and smarter farming to boost output and help farmers earn more.
Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh says the goal is for India to become the world's number one silk producer by 2028-29.
India plans high-yield silkworm push
The push includes high-yield silkworms, better machinery, and stronger support for everyone from farmers to weavers.
With global demand rising (and China making less silk), there's real potential here, plus hopes of growing India's textile market to $300 billion and raising farmer incomes up to ₹10-12 lakh a year.