India targets fully homegrown smartphones designed made assembled by 2028
India is gearing up to launch its own fully homegrown smartphones by 2028, meaning designed, made, and assembled right here.
Right now, most phones in India are just put together from imported parts.
The government's about to roll out new rules in the next month to boost local tech and make the country less dependent on imports.
Scheme offers 62,500cr to Indian makers
The focus is on making budget-friendly Android phones that more people can actually afford.
There's a big incentive scheme (62,500 crore rupees) offering rewards for Indian-owned companies that design and build locally.
With old brands like Micromax and Lava fading out, there's room for fresh Indian players, though building all the crucial parts like chips will be a real challenge.
More details about which brands will jump in are coming soon.