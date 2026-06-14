India to add 1st-ever tunnel hoods to Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

Eight mountain tunnels mostly in Palghar

The new corridor has eight mountain tunnels, each fitted with these hoods at both ends. Most are in Maharashtra's Palghar district, with one in Gujarat's Valsad.

Longer tunnels get bigger hoods and extra vents since trains will be zooming past at over 300km/h.

By borrowing proven tech from around the world, India is stepping up its rail game for a more comfortable journey.