India to add 1st-ever tunnel hoods to Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
India's first-ever tunnel hoods are coming to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, aiming to make rides quieter and smoother.
These hoods tackle the "tunnel boom" (the booming noise heard when a fast train exits a tunnel) by using vents that gently let out pressure.
The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited says this should mean less noise for passengers and nearby communities.
Eight mountain tunnels mostly in Palghar
The new corridor has eight mountain tunnels, each fitted with these hoods at both ends. Most are in Maharashtra's Palghar district, with one in Gujarat's Valsad.
Longer tunnels get bigger hoods and extra vents since trains will be zooming past at over 300km/h.
By borrowing proven tech from around the world, India is stepping up its rail game for a more comfortable journey.