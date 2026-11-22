India to add nearly 200 million air conditioners by 2035
Big changes are coming to how India keeps cool.
By 2035, the country is set to add nearly 200 million air conditioners, according to the International Energy Agency.
As cities grow and temperatures rise, India and Southeast Asia together will make up about one-fifth of the world's ACs.
This huge jump means a lot more electricity will be needed, making India one of the main drivers of global energy demand.
India's electricity demand rising 6% yearly
India's electricity demand is expected to rise by 6% every year, the fastest pace among major regions.
With more cars on the road and cities expanding fast, energy investments are set to rise by 85% by 2035 from 2025 levels.
Even as renewable sources grow, coal will still play a big role in powering all this growth for now, meaning balancing development with climate goals remains a challenge.