India to ask IITs NITs to start nuclear tech courses
India
India is set to ask IITs, NITs and other leading technical institutes to launch nuclear technology courses.
The goal? To train a fresh batch of experts who can help the country reach its big 100-gigawatt nuclear power target.
With around 250,000 skilled workers needed over the next 20 years, this move is all about building up a strong talent pool for future nuclear projects.
SHANTI Act prompts Niti Aayog committee
This push follows the SHANTI Act. A Niti Aayog-led committee is working on everything from Ph.D.s to diplomas, and there's even talk of setting up a dedicated institute just for nuclear tech.
The Central Electricity Authority says India will need 13,600 new professionals by 2032, so these courses couldn't come at a better time.