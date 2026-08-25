India to ban carbosulfan, stop import sale and use
India
India is set to completely ban Carbosulfan, a pesticide commonly used on crops like rice and cotton.
The government wants to stop its import, sale, and use, basically taking it off the shelves for good.
Anyone holding certificates of registration for Carbosulfan will need to return them within three months or face legal action.
Registration Committee: Carbosulfan degrades to carbofuran
The Registration Committee found Carbosulfan breaks down into carbofuran, a highly toxic metabolite with no specific antidote to reverse Carbosulfan poisoning, which is dangerous for people, birds, bees, and aquatic life.
It's already subject to international regulatory actions restricting or prohibiting its use in several countries.
India's move aims to better protect health and the environment from this risky chemical.