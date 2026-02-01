India to build 4,000km of high-speed rail lines
India just announced plans to build 4,000km of high-speed rail lines, connecting big cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor has already helped Indian teams absorb critical technologies for construction and signaling.
These new routes are set to make travel between major cities a lot faster.
Keeping fares affordable is a priority
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says keeping fares affordable is a priority: the railways is moving toward more predictable fare structures.
Safety upgrades and support from top institutes like IITs should make the rollout smoother.
Plus, under "Make in India," the focus is on using homegrown tech for these projects—and there's even a fresh push for local semiconductor manufacturing with Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to boost India's tech scene further.