India to buy 5 more S-400s after Iran-Israel conflict escalates

India is set to procure five additional squadrons of the Russian S-400 air defense missile system. The decision comes after the S-400's stellar performance during Operation Sindoor last year, where it successfully intercepted and shot down multiple Pakistani aircraft. The move also comes in light of the ongoing Middle East conflict, which escalated after US-Israeli strikes against Iran under Operation Fury on February 28. This has prompted Iran to attack Israel and US military assets located in several Gulf countries.

Defense upgrade IAF proposal for additional S-400s to be cleared soon Per India Today, Defense Ministry sources said that the Indian Air Force's proposal for five more squadrons of the S-400, also known as Sudarshan Chakra, will soon be cleared. The additional units are likely to be deployed on both eastern and western fronts to bolster India's layered air defense network. Currently, India operates three S-400 systems and two more are expected to be inducted this year under a 2018 agreement with Russia for five squadrons.

Operational success S-400's stellar performance during Operation Sindoor last year During Operation Sindoor, the S-400 system was credited with preventing Pakistani fighter jets and electronic intelligence platforms from operating effectively on May 10 last year. The Sudarshan Chakra also intercepted cruise and ballistic missiles launched from Pakistan during the four-day confrontation. In contrast, Pakistani forces had deployed Chinese-origin HQ-9 air defense systems, which Indian officials claim were unable to effectively counter Indian air operations targeting terror infrastructure.

