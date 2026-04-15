India to buy 6 P-8I Poseidon aircraft for over $3.5bn

Cabinet P-8I note due May 2026

A note for the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, is expected to be ready by May 2026.

These P-8Is are custom-built for India and play a big role in keeping an eye on things in places like Ladakh and out at sea: they're especially good at tracking submarines and surface threats.

The Navy already flies 12 of these jets, while the Stryker armored vehicle discussion is off, but there's still interest in picking up more U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles.