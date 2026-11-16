India to buy 9 submarines for over ₹1L/cr amid tensions
India is about to give its navy a big boost, with plans to buy nine new submarines for over ₹1 lakh crore.
The proposals have completed the internal procurement process and are awaiting final government clearance, and officials say it's all about staying prepared as tensions rise with China and Pakistan.
India's split build boosts underwater defenses
Six of these submarines will be made through a partnership between Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in India, bringing in new technology and ramping up local skills.
The other three will be Scorpene-class submarines, built using existing facilities so they can join the fleet faster.
Altogether, this move is set to seriously strengthen India's underwater defenses.