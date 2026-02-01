India to develop 20 new national waterways for freight movement
India just announced it's rolling out 20 new national waterways over the next five years, aiming to expand inland waterways and coastal shipping primarily for cargo and freight movement.
Key routes will improve cargo movement to ports, and a new freight corridor will connect Dankuni in the east all the way to Surat in the west.
Benefits of the project
More waterways mean less traffic on roads and trains, cheaper shipping, and greener transport overall.
With ship repair hubs coming up in Varanasi and Patna—and new training centers for waterway jobs—there'll be more opportunities for young people.
Plus, India's big push could turn eastern states into major logistics hotspots and help the country reclaim its maritime edge.