India to develop 66 airports, says Ram Mohan Naidu

Naidu highlighted that better air connectivity isn't just about travel; it's also a boost for trade, tourism, and overall economic activity.

He mentioned, "We have seen that it has become the third largest domestic aviation market and we aspire to become the third largest aviation market globally. And for that connectivity is very, very important," Ram Mohan Naidu.

In just the last 15 months, 55 new international routes have launched. All of this aims to help the Indian diaspora, countries, and businesses with trade, manufacturing, and supply-chain links reach more places, both in India and around the world.