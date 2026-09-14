India to export up to 654 MW daily to Nepal
India
India is stepping in to help Nepal by exporting up to 654 megawatts of electricity every day from September 13 to December 31, 2026.
This comes after flash floods in Nepal caused generation deficits, and the supply will run for 18 hours daily through two cross-border lines, according to the Ministry of Power.
India honors Nepal energy agreements
Even though India is dealing with unusually high power needs, thanks to a dry monsoon and heavy irrigation, this export sticks with existing energy agreements between the two countries.
It's all about supporting neighbors during tough times while keeping energy cooperation strong.