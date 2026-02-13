India to get 'zero tariff' US textile deal: Piyush Goyal

India is set to get textile-related trade benefits from the United States, similar to those given to Bangladesh. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters Indian garment traders will soon have zero-tariff access for clothes made from American cotton. The trade deal between New Delhi and Washington will include duty benefits for imported US cotton yarn, Goyal added.

Deal comparison Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi Goyal also dismissed allegations that Bangladesh got a better deal than India. He slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming otherwise in Parliament, saying, "He (Rahul Gandhi) spread another lie in the Parliament that Bangladesh has got more benefits from the trade than India." The minister assured that India's framework agreement is being prepared and the "fine print" will be clearer once finalized.

Trade announcement Trump announces interim trade deal with India The comments come after President Donald Trump announced an interim trade deal with India, reducing reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. The deal also removed a 25% punitive duty on India's Russian oil purchases. However, Indian farmers are worried that too many concessions were made in agriculture for lower tariffs.

