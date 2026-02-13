LOADING...
India to get 'zero tariff' US textile deal: Piyush Goyal

By Snehil Singh
Feb 13, 2026
09:57 am
What's the story

India is set to get textile-related trade benefits from the United States, similar to those given to Bangladesh. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters Indian garment traders will soon have zero-tariff access for clothes made from American cotton. The trade deal between New Delhi and Washington will include duty benefits for imported US cotton yarn, Goyal added.

Deal comparison

Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi

Goyal also dismissed allegations that Bangladesh got a better deal than India. He slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming otherwise in Parliament, saying, "He (Rahul Gandhi) spread another lie in the Parliament that Bangladesh has got more benefits from the trade than India." The minister assured that India's framework agreement is being prepared and the "fine print" will be clearer once finalized.

Trade announcement

Trump announces interim trade deal with India

The comments come after President Donald Trump announced an interim trade deal with India, reducing reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. The deal also removed a 25% punitive duty on India's Russian oil purchases. However, Indian farmers are worried that too many concessions were made in agriculture for lower tariffs.

Agricultural concerns

Farmers should not worry, says Goyal

Despite farmers' concerns, Goyal assured that Indian products will be exported in large quantities to several countries, including the US, the European Union, the UK, Switzerland, Norway and Australia. He predicted that India's current exports of ₹5 lakh crore would double to ₹10 lakh crore with this deal. The minister also called for Gandhi to apologize to Indian farmers and workers for his claims.

