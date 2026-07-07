India to help Indonesia build customized EVMs
What's the story
India and Indonesia have signed a major memorandum of understanding (MoU) to modernize the Southeast Asian nation's electoral system. The agreement was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day official visit to Jakarta, where he met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The MoU is one of 20 outcomes from PM Modi's visit and aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and cooperation in human resource development between the Election Commission of India and Indonesia's General Election Commission (KPU).
Democratic partnership
MoU to strengthen democratic values
At a joint press conference with President Subianto, PM Modi emphasized the democratic values shared by both countries. He said, "Democratic values and unity in diversity have been shared strengths for both India and Indonesia." The MoU seeks to strengthen this partnership by developing customized electronic voting machines (EVMs) for Indonesia's 2029 elections. This move will help transition from the traditional single-day paper ballot system to digital voting.
Tech collaboration
Indonesia joins list of countries using Indian election technology
Indonesia has turned to India for its election technology, management expertise, and institutional support as part of this deal. The move adds Indonesia to the list of countries using Indian election technology after Bhutan, Nepal, and Namibia. PM Modi noted that the collaboration now spans crucial sectors such as development, security, technology, culture, and education under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2018.
Honorary recognition
President Subianto confers Indonesia's highest civilian honor on PM Modi
During his visit, President Subianto also conferred PM Modi with Indonesia's highest civilian honor, the "Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia" medal. This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia and comes as part of his three-nation tour to strengthen India's Act East Policy and Mahasagar vision. The tour also includes visits to Australia and New Zealand for further cooperation in security, trade, technology, and Indo-Pacific matters.