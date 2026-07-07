India to help Indonesia build customized EVMs

Honorary recognition

President Subianto confers Indonesia's highest civilian honor on PM Modi

During his visit, President Subianto also conferred PM Modi with Indonesia's highest civilian honor, the "Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia" medal. This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia and comes as part of his three-nation tour to strengthen India's Act East Policy and Mahasagar vision. The tour also includes visits to Australia and New Zealand for further cooperation in security, trade, technology, and Indo-Pacific matters.