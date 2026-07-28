India to hold tur and chana reserves beyond 9 months
Worried about possible pulse shortages thanks to El Nino messing with the weather, the Indian government is planning to hold on to its tur and chana reserves for more than nine months, breaking the usual rules.
Last week, the Department of Consumer Affairs asked for a special exception so these stocks don't have to be sold off quickly.
The goal? To cushion against price spikes and supply gaps if bad weather hits pulse production.
India's pulse stockpile prompts policy review
Right now, India has about 4.5 million tons of pulses saved up, including about 1.1 million tons of tur and 2.3 million tons of chana, even after moving a big chunk into the Price Stabilisation Fund this year.
But with limited funds for future transfers, officials are also looking at how they sell pulses in open markets and whether they need new plans for buying crops that could be hit by unpredictable weather ahead.