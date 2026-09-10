India to host 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam
India's gearing up to welcome leaders from BRICS countries and partners for the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on September 12-13.
The summit's all about tackling global challenges together and boosting cooperation between emerging economies.
This marks India's fourth chairship of the grouping since it took over as BRICS chair earlier this year.
Summit theme: Resilience innovation cooperation sustainability
The theme this year is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
Things kick off with a Business Forum and Women's Business Alliance meeting on September 11.
Day one features closed-door talks on global governance, an exhibition tour, and a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi.
On day two, more leaders join in for open discussions focused on resilience and innovation, plus a group photo to capture the moment.