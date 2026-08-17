India to invest ₹10,000cr in inland waterways after cargo surge
India is gearing up to invest over ₹10,000 crore in its inland waterways over the next five to 10 years.
This move follows a massive surge in cargo movement, jumping from 29 million tons back in 2014-15 to 218 million tons in 2025-26, already beating targets set for 2030.
The goal? Make water transport a bigger part of how things move across the country.
Maritime Amrit Kaal targets 50+ waterways
As part of the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the government plans to develop more than a dozen new National Waterways over the next five to 10 years, aiming for over 50 fully operational routes ahead of schedule.
Right now, 32 of 111 declared waterways are currently operational.
The government's also connecting these water routes with key industrial hubs and other transport like roads and railways, plus rolling out projects like a ship repair facility in Assam and a freight village in Varanasi, to boost trade and attract private investment.