India to launch 1st hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat
India is about to launch its first-ever hydrogen-powered train, with Prime Minister Modi set to flag it off in Jind, Haryana, on July 17.
Running between Jind and Sonipat (that's a 90-km stretch), this train uses a mix of hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries, making it a big step for greener, cleaner travel.
Ten-coach world's longest broad-gauge hydrogen train
This eco-friendly train has 10 coaches and two power cars generating 2,400 kW, earning it the title of world's longest broad-gauge hydrogen train.
Refueling happens at a new ₹120 crore facility in Jind that stores up to 3,000kg of hydrogen and even uses rainwater harvesting.
The numbers are impressive: one kilogram of hydrogen packs the punch of about 4.5-liter of diesel, letting the train cover a full round trip on just 360kg.
For now, it'll cruise at up to 75km/h, marking a major move toward low-emission railways in India.