India to launch 1st hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat

Ten-coach world's longest broad-gauge hydrogen train

This eco-friendly train has 10 coaches and two power cars generating 2,400 kW, earning it the title of world's longest broad-gauge hydrogen train.

Refueling happens at a new ₹120 crore facility in Jind that stores up to 3,000kg of hydrogen and even uses rainwater harvesting.

The numbers are impressive: one kilogram of hydrogen packs the punch of about 4.5-liter of diesel, letting the train cover a full round trip on just 360kg.

For now, it'll cruise at up to 75km/h, marking a major move toward low-emission railways in India.