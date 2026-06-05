India deepens ethanol shift with E85 petrol launch

India will launch E85 petrol, an 80-85% ethanol-blended transport fuel, on Friday. The rollout will begin at about 50 retail outlets across Delhi-NCR , Mumbai , Pune and Nagpur. This initiative is part of India's larger push toward flex-fuel mobility and is timed with World Environment Day. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) announced the launch in a statement saying it marks a significant step in India's ethanol adoption journey.

Sustainable initiative E85 petrol The E85 petrol, which has 80-85% ethanol and 15-20% motor gasoline, is a major step in India's journey toward adopting ethanol as a fuel. The initiative is in line with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission and aims to promote cleaner mobility. It also strengthens the biofuel ecosystem, benefits farmers by providing them more opportunities, and gives consumers a more sustainable fuel option.

Launch event Launch event and flex-fuel vehicles The launch event will be graced by the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Secretary of MoP&NG, senior ministry officials, and top executives from oil marketing companies. The move comes as automakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp have launched entry-level vehicles that can run on flex fuels. This is a part of India's larger strategy to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil.

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Oil dependence Reducing reliance on crude oil imports India imports around 90% of its oil needs, costing over $120 billion every year. The country sources most of this oil from West Asia through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Global crude prices have remained volatile amid these conflicts, trading near $100 per barrel. Such volatility poses a fiscal risk for India as even a small increase in crude prices can significantly impact import bills.

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