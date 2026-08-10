India to launch Takeda's dengue vaccine Qdenga early 2027
India is set to get its first dengue vaccine, Qdenga, in early 2027, finally some good news for anyone tired of hearing about mosquito-borne illnesses.
The vaccine will be available through a private healthcare setting at first.
Manufactured by Takeda and approved by Indian regulators in July 2026, Qdenga comes as dengue continues to cause millions of cases and thousands of deaths worldwide.
Qdenga 2-shot vaccine for ages 4-60
Qdenga protects against all four types of the dengue virus and is meant for people aged four to 60.
You'll need two shots, three months apart. Trials showed it's pretty effective: 80.2% against confirmed dengue cases one year after the second dose and 90.4% efficacy against dengue-related hospitalizations after 18 months.
Still, Divya KS, an infectious diseases specialist at Apollo Hospitals, reminds everyone that "Qdenga can help reduce disease severity and hospitalisations but it is unlikely to prevent outbreaks as long as the mosquito vector continues to circulate."
So keep up with mosquito control and don't ditch your repellents just yet!