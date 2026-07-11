India to launch UNSC 2028-29 bid to seek Asia-Pacific seat
India
India will launch its official bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2028-29.
Elections happen in June 2027, with India competing against Tajikistan for the Asia-Pacific spot.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to show that India's serious about having a bigger voice in global decisions.
PM Modi urges UNSC reform
With the slogan "#India4UNSC 2028-29 Peace, Planet, Progress," India is pushing hard for UNSC reforms, especially more seats and fairer representation for developing countries.
PM Modi says it's time the Council reflects today's world, not just how things looked back in 1945.
India last served on the Security Council for the 2021-22 term.