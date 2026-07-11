India to launch UNSC 2028-29 bid to seek Asia-Pacific seat India Jul 11, 2026

India will launch its official bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2028-29.

Elections happen in June 2027, with India competing against Tajikistan for the Asia-Pacific spot.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to show that India's serious about having a bigger voice in global decisions.