India to make Shield AI's V-BAT drones locally

Shield AI and JSW Defence are teaming up in a $90 million joint venture. Over two years, they'll set up production facilities and train local teams so these drones can be made right here in India. The idea is to turn India into a global hub for these advanced drones.

What are V-BAT drones?

V-BATs are smart, vertical take-off drones built for surveillance and recon missions—even in tricky spots where GPS or signals might not work.

Already used by US Marines, they can switch from hovering to flying like a plane on the fly.

For India, it means better tech and more self-reliance in defense—pretty big news for anyone interested in how tech shapes security today.