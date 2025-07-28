Next Article
SC to review SIT report on MP minister's colonel remark
The Supreme Court is set to review the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) findings on Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah, whose comments about Colonel Sofia Qureshi in 2025 sparked nationwide outrage.
The controversy led to a court-ordered SIT probe after widespread calls for accountability.
Shah himself was questioned in July
The SIT, led by senior officers, has talked to over 125 people—including journalists and event organizers—to get the full picture. Shah himself was questioned in July.
However, analyzing a key video took longer than expected due to technical glitches at the forensic lab, so the Supreme Court gave more time for the final report.
All eyes are now on today's hearing for what comes next.
