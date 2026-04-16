India to open bids for 220-MWe BSMR-200 within 6 months
India
India is about to open bids for its first 220-MWe BSMR-200, the 220-MWe BSMR-200, in the next six months.
This pilot project is a big step toward cleaner energy and will let foreign companies team up with local partners.
Each megawatt will cost around ₹30 crore, and the goal is to make nuclear power a bigger part of India's energy mix.
BARC and NPCIL developing BSMR-200 model
The BSMR-200 is being developed by BARC and NPCIL as a model for future reactors. Construction should start once it gets approved and will take about five to six years to finish.
The project has ₹5,960 crore set aside from the Nuclear Energy Mission fund and follows new rules allowing private investment in nuclear power, so expect more local companies getting involved soon.