India to open new consulate in Malaysia: PM Modi
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just revealed that India will open a new consulate in Malaysia, aiming to make things easier for the large Indian-origin community there.
The announcement came at a lively event in Kuala Lumpur, where local Indians celebrated with record-breaking traditional dance performances.
Other announcements made by PM
Modi also shared plans for a Thiruvalluvar Centre at Universiti Malaya to boost academic exchanges and announced that India's UPI payment system will launch in Malaysia—making travel and spending simpler for everyone.
These moves highlight India's push to stay connected with its diaspora and build even stronger ties with Malaysia.