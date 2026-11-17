The government is taking its time to make sure everything checks out. Defence Secretary RK Singh highlighted that once a winner is picked, building prototypes quickly will be key.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will also lead the program to manufacture Rafale fighter jets for an order being placed by the air force.

Meanwhile, Reliance has teamed up with Rolls Royce to work on jet engines for this project, a move that shows India's push for more homegrown defense tech and future-ready air power.