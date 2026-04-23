India to publicly display 1st-ever Lord Buddha relics in Ladakh India Apr 23, 2026

Big news for history buffs and anyone curious about Buddhist culture. India is set to publicly display sacred relics of Lord Buddha for the very first time.

From May 1-15, 2026, Ladakh will host this rare exhibition, featuring artifacts usually kept at Delhi's National Museum and previously only seen overseas.

The event also hopes to send a message of peace from India during tense times in West Asia.