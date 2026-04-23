India to publicly display 1st-ever Lord Buddha relics in Ladakh
Big news for history buffs and anyone curious about Buddhist culture. India is set to publicly display sacred relics of Lord Buddha for the very first time.
From May 1-15, 2026, Ladakh will host this rare exhibition, featuring artifacts usually kept at Delhi's National Museum and previously only seen overseas.
The event also hopes to send a message of peace from India during tense times in West Asia.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat calls exhibition historic
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called this a historic move for global peace and harmony.
With Ladakh's deep Buddhist roots, the exhibition is expected to attract international visitors, spiritual leaders (Rinpoches), and ambassadors, giving a serious boost to cultural tourism in the region.
It's all being put together by the culture ministry in collaboration with the Ladakh administration and the International Buddhist Confederation.