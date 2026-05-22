India to readmit deported Bangladeshis and recheck citizenship claims India May 22, 2026

Big update: India has decided to bring back people who were deported to Bangladesh and will double-check their claims of Indian citizenship.

The move was announced in the Supreme Court this week, but officials made it clear this is a one-time thing, not a new rule for everyone.

The process of bringing them back to India should wrap up in about eight to 10 days, after which their legal status will be reviewed.