India to readmit deported Bangladeshis and recheck citizenship claims
Big update: India has decided to bring back people who were deported to Bangladesh and will double-check their claims of Indian citizenship.
The move was announced in the Supreme Court this week, but officials made it clear this is a one-time thing, not a new rule for everyone.
The process of bringing them back to India should wrap up in about eight to 10 days, after which their legal status will be reviewed.
Calcutta High Court found deportation illegal
This comes after the Calcutta High Court said last year's deportation of Sunali Khatun and five others was illegal due to rushed procedures.
Later, the Supreme Court allowed Khatun and her child back into India on humanitarian grounds and made sure they received medical assistance and care.
The next hearing on the case is set for July 2026.