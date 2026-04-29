India to receive 4th S-400 Triumf from Russia May 2026
India
India is set to get its fourth S-400 Triumf missile system from Russia in May 2026, as part of a $5 billion deal signed back in 2018.
Three units are already up and running, and the fifth one should arrive by November.
These high-tech defense systems have already proven their worth during Operation Sindoor and the recent tensions with Pakistan.
India doubles S-400 order to 10
Just last month, India decided to buy five additional S-400 units, doubling its order to 10.
Early worries about possible US sanctions have faded since this new batch is seen as an extension of the original deal.
Plus, Russian experts have trained Indian teams to handle these systems confidently, giving a solid boost to India's defense game.