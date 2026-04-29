India to receive 4th S-400 Triumf from Russia May 2026 India Apr 29, 2026

India is set to get its fourth S-400 Triumf missile system from Russia in May 2026, as part of a $5 billion deal signed back in 2018.

Three units are already up and running, and the fifth one should arrive by November.

These high-tech defense systems have already proven their worth during Operation Sindoor and the recent tensions with Pakistan.