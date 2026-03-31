The e-Arrival card is not a visa

Foreign travelers have to show digital e-Arrival card from tomorrow

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:08 pm Mar 31, 202604:08 pm

What's the story

Starting tomorrow, India will require foreign travelers and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders to use a digital e-Arrival card. The new system will do away with paper disembarkation forms after a six-month transition period, during which both formats were accepted. The digital e-Arrival card was first introduced in October 2025 and must be filled out within 72 hours before arriving in India.