Foreign travelers have to show digital e-Arrival card from tomorrow
What's the story
Starting tomorrow, India will require foreign travelers and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders to use a digital e-Arrival card. The new system will do away with paper disembarkation forms after a six-month transition period, during which both formats were accepted. The digital e-Arrival card was first introduced in October 2025 and must be filled out within 72 hours before arriving in India.
Purpose
It is a data collection instrument
The e-Arrival card is not a visa but a data collection and security instrument. It is meant to capture important travel information such as entry details, purpose of visit, and stay particulars. Travelers will have to provide their name, nationality, passport details, contact information, and flight information among other things while filling out the form.
Submission process
How to submit e-Arrival card?
The digital e-Arrival card can be submitted through the Bureau of Immigration website, the Indian visa online portal, or Su-Swagatam mobile application. After submission, travelers will get a QR code which they must present at immigration for verification. This requirement is only applicable to foreign nationals and OCI cardholders, with Indian citizens exempt from filling out this form.